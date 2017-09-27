Hearts’ Kyle Lafferty set to shrug off injury for Dundee trip

Kyle Lafferty should return from injury for Hearts against Dundee on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland striker, who yesterday admitted asking his club for help with a gambling addiction, missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle due to a back problem. However, manager Craig Levein reported today that Lafferty has resumed training at Riccarton.

He will continue to train and play as normal with full support from the Tynecastle club after revealing he is addicted to gambling. Levein expects Lafferty in the squad for the trip to Dens Park.

“He got a knee in his back against Hamilton and he was touch-and-go for Saturday. He has done some training already this week so he should be fine for the weekend,” said the manager.

“He’s a big player for us in more ways than one. He’s a good lad and he’s been really good for the dressing room, as have the other experienced players.” Hearts owner Ann Budge released