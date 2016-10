Hearts midfielder Angus Beith has joined Stirling Albion on one-month emergency loan.

The 20-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at Tynecastle last week and will now move to Forthbank until November 28.

The switch is intended to give him some competitive football at a club he knows well. Beith spent six months on loan at Stirling during season 2014/15, making 19 appearances and scoring one goal.