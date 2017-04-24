Hearts midfielder Angus Beith set to gain more game time

Hearts midfielder Angus Beith will get more first-team games towards the end of this season and into next to enhance his development.

Head coach Ian Cathro believes the 21-year-old has key attributes required in midfield and plans to give him more game time over the coming months.

Beith has made only three competitive appearances for Hearts so far in his fledgling career, most recently against Celtic earlier this month.

He was twice loaned to Stirling Albion and once to Stenhousemuir and suffered some untimely injury problems which interrupted his progress. However, he is now pressing to establish himself at Tynecastle.

Cathro feels the player is ready to handle first-team football at Premiership level and praised the quality he has shown so far.

“Angus has been training with us and worked with us full-time since returning from his loan in January. He has qualities in his play that I like,” Cathro told the Evening News.

“He’s a type of midfield player who can do the things I want inside the team. We have to assess him properly and make sure he continues to develop.

“His work will determine his opportunities. These things are down to the players. He’s a young player who has certainly reached a point where he’s ready for competition. It’s down to each one of them if that’s here and if it’s right now.”