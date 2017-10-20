Hearts midfielder Don Cowie ruled out of Saints clash

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie will miss tomorrow’s match against St Johnstone and is in a race to be fit for Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby.

The 34-year-old was forced off at half-time in last weekend’s win over Ross County with a calf strain. It remains to be seen if he will be back to face Hibs at Easter Road.

“Don’s out of the St Johnstone game,” confirmed manager Craig Levein. “He’s not out for a long period but I don’t know whether it will be Tuesday or next Saturday (against Rangers) that he is back.”

Ross Callachan returns tomorrow following a calf problem, but Aaron Hughes, Arnaud Djoum and Ashley Smith-Brown are all out and Malaury Martin is doubtful. “Ash will be back training next week,” said Levein.