Hearts midfielder Perry Kitchen closing in on Randers move

Perry Kitchen is set to secure his exit from Hearts, with a permanent transfer to Danish Superliga outfit Randers FC close to completion

He left the club’s Dublin pre-season training base this morning to finalise the move and it us understood no fee will be involved, despite the American internationalist still having a year left to run on his Hearts contract.

Kitchen has not featured regularly in the Hearts starting XI since Ian Cathro’s arrival at Tynecastle and was told earlier in the summer that he was free to find a new club with his game-time likely to be further diminished next term.

The American had been appointed club captain by previous head coach Robbie Neilson, but was replaced after Christophe Berra’s return from Ipswich Town last month.