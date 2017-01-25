Hearts move for ex-St Mirren striker Esma Goncalves - reports

Hearts are poised to sign former St Mirren striker Esmael Goncalves, according to the Scottish Sun.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The Portuguese hitman is currently playing for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta, though he is said to be keen on a move to the Capital and a reunion with Ian Cathro and Austin MacPhee.

Hearts assistant boss MacPhee revealed last month that his football relationship with Cathro began after the two corresponded over Goncalves’ loan deal from Rio Ave to St Mirren in 2013.

This included Cathro, who was assistant at Rio Ave, advising MacPhee to keep a very close eye on the striker, which led to Goncalves being invited along to MacPhee’s parents’ anniversary dinner two days before St Mirren faced Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

Goncalves opened the scoring against the Scottish champions on his debut and would score again in the final, ironically against Hearts, as St Mirren captured their first piece of major silverware in 26 years.

If the deal is successful, the 25-year-old will compete with Bjorn Johnsen and Conor Sammon for a place at the top of the Hearts attack.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic target too good for Scotland | McKay won’t go on the cheap | Christie deletes Twitter

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook