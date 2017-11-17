Hearts’ new stand to get Saturday morning inspection

Ann Budge is confident Hearts will be able to return to Tynecastle this Sunday despite the club failing to secure a safety certificate.

City of Edinburgh Council safety officers inspected the stadium on Friday ahead of Partick Thistle’s visit to the capital.

Work continues on the new stand at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS Group

They found elements of work which still need to be carried out before the Ladbrokes Premiership match can go ahead.

Despite this the club are confident they will get the green light on Saturday afternoon and can finally return to the redeveloped Tynecastle.

Budge said in a club statement: “I know every Hearts supporter, and indeed every Partick Thistle supporter, is awaiting the announcement that will confirm or otherwise, whether our upcoming game can be played at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, 19 November.

“I cannot, at this time, definitively say ‘yes’ but I can say that every indication points to the game going ahead.

“Following our meeting with CEC officials this morning, there are a few elements of work still to be completed. Our Construction Management Team is very confident that this will be achieved.

“A final visit will take place tomorrow at 12noon, following which I hope to be able to issue a “we are open for business” message early tomorrow afternoon. However, no guarantees!

“Everyone at the club is working flat out, on the assumption that the game will go ahead.”