Hearts on TV three times in six days as live games picked

Hearts matches in January and February have been selected for live broadcast, with the Gorgie boys to be on television three times in six days.

The Jambos’ clash away at Celtic at the end of January has been put back an extra day, with the game now kicking off at 1pm on Sunday, January 29, live on Sky Sports.

Hearts’ home match against Rangers on Wednesday, February 1 (kick-off 7.45pm) will be shown live on BT Sport, while the trip to Motherwell three days later on Saturday, February 4 will also be broadcast by BT Sport with a 12.15pm kick-off.