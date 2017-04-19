Hearts owner Ann Budge auctions stay on her yacht to fund Tynecastle redevelopment

HEARTS owner Ann Budge is offering a holiday on her luxury yacht, named ‘Queen of Hearts’, to raise money for the Tynecastle redevelopment.

The club is inviting telephone bids ahead of its Player of the Year event later this month, with the final auction being held on the night.

It is billed as a “holiday of a lifetime” on board the luxury 18 metre Pearl motor yacht, complete with crew. The week-long stay has a value of £20,000 and a reserve bid is already in place.

The club’s website states: “Your party will sail to/from Corfu around the Ionian sea, visiting beautiful locations and hidden gems in the Greek Islands and being impeccably looked after throughout by Ann’s professional crew.

“The Skipper and Stewardess will provide attentive service, preparing breakfast and lunch or dinner each day and providing advice on the best restaurants for your visits ashore. Your days will be spent sailing, sunbathing or while at anchor, swimming or ‘playing’ with the yacht’s ‘toys’ including a Williams turbo-jet tender (speed boat) and paddle boards.”

The Queen of Hearts has three guest cabins (two double with en suite and one twin), and the prize can be taken in May, July or August and is subject to agreed dates.