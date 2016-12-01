Hearts play prank on waiting media with Robbie Neilson mask

As Robbie Neilson heads south to join MK Dons, the Hearts boss and his coaching team still had time to play a prank on the waiting media at Riccarton this afternoon.

Neilson is on his way to Milton Keynes this evening as he prepares to take the reins at the English League One club and said his goodbyes to players and staff at the Hearts training base earlier today. However, with the national media assembled outside the Oriam complex, Hearts sent out sports scientist John Hill, sporting a Robbie Neilson mask and a jacket with the initials RN on it – although the man’s trousers showed the giveaway initials JH – as they tried to deflect attention from Neilson’s exit.

Robbie Neilson leaves Hearts' training base for the last time. Pic: SNS

The 36-year-old, who guided Hearts to a 2-0 victory over Rangers last night, was later spotted departing towards a different vehicle. It is anticipated that he will be announced as MK Dons’ new boss imminently.