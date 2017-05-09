Hearts players fully behind head coach’s ideas, says Djoum

Arnaud Djoum today offered full support to Hearts head coach Ian Cathro and stressed the Tynecastle players are completely behind their manager.

Fans jeered Cathro following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen due to a run of only six wins in 23 games since he replaced Robbie Neilson at the Edinburgh club.

The Hearts hierarchy will give Cathro time to reverse the trend and he will get resources to sign new players during the summer transfer window.

In the meantime, he has total backing from the playing squad. Midfielder Djoum spoke out to insist that he and his colleagues are fully behind the 30-year-old Dundonian.

“We are 100 per cent behind the head coach,” he said. “We have shown a few times that we can play really nice football, create chances and stuff like that.

“Sometimes you have good moments, sometimes you have bad moments – and in the bad times you have to stick together. The coach has a good idea of the way he wants to play and, in time, things will be better.

“We need a good pre-season, with a lot of time to train, play and work on the small details. If you watch the games, sometimes we have been unlucky too. Hopefully things will go for us next season.”

Cathro incurred the wrath of around 1000 Hearts supporters on Sunday when he emerged to applaud fans at full-time. Those who were left inside Tynecastle booed, which Djoum said is normal after a defeat.

“It was important to come back out to say thank you to the supporters who are always there in the good moments and bad moments,” continued the Cameroon internationalist.

“Even on Sunday, after a bad result, some fans stayed behind and we need to show respect to them. Even if they boo, that is normal, so we still wanted to say thank you to those supporters for everything they have given us.

“The expectation is always to win games, Hearts is one of the four biggest clubs in Scotland. We have showed at times that we can create chances and win games but we must do that more often.

“We knew Sunday was a big day for the club and we are very disappointed in the result. We were desperate to do well. It was the last home match of the season and the final match before the new stand is built, so we tried to do everything to win and fight and score goals.

“Aberdeen scored an early goal and it was difficult to come back. We did that in the second half but then we conceded a free-kick and made a mistake and, after that, it is difficult.

“The last few weeks have been difficult and the fans are maybe a little bit against us, they expected us to win some more games, especially the last game at Tynecastle.

“I understand them and why they are booing because they really wanted us to win this game. It was something very important and special to them.”

Djoum remains convinced Hearts will improve given time. “For sure, this will get better,” he said. “There was a lot of changes and it will take time to settle. Teams like Aberdeen have played together for a number of years so they know exactly what they are doing. We need to work hard and be a team like that. Everybody expected us to win games quickly and sometimes it takes more time. We have to be patient, work hard and next season will be better.”