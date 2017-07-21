Hearts ponder loan move for defender Liam Smith

Hearts are considering sending defender Liam Smith out on loan once he recovers from an ankle injury.

Several clubs in Scotland are interested in taking the 21-year-old full-back if he becomes available.

Smith is expected to be fully fit next month and could find himself loaned out to gain more first-team experience.

He made 27 appearances in total for Hearts last season but is likely to find his opportunities limited following the signing of his namesake Michael, a Northern Ireland internationalist.

The Tynecastle head coach Ian Cathro told the Evening News that a loan deal for Smith is in his thoughts before the summer transfer window shuts at the end of August.

“It’s a possibility. Within the next couple of weeks, we need to determine exactly what steps we’re going to take for players who are in a similar situation,” he said.

“We will try to make the correct decisions, firstly for our squad but also for the development of our younger or fringe first-team players.

“Whatever happens with Liam, it will be a collective thing. It will be a decision I can control regarding what’s best for the squad and the development of the player.”