Hearts’ post-split Premiership fixtures revealed

Hearts will play their final three games away from home following the announcement of the Ladbrokes Premiership post-split fixtures today.

The Jam Tarts, currently four points adrift of St Johnstone, will travel to McDiarmid Park for a third time on Wednesday 17 May as the two sides battle it out for a place in Europe.

That match, the penultimate game of the season, comes in between two trips to Glasgow to face Rangers and Celtic, making up a tough eight days for Ian Cathro’s side to end the campaign.

Hearts will travel to Ibrox on Saturday 13 May. The following Sunday they’ll be present at Celtic Park where the champions will likely parade the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy. Both games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Hearts begin their post-split fixtures with home games against Partick Thistle and Aberdeen, respectively.

Full fixtures in detail

29/04: Partick Thistle (H) - 3pm

07/04: Aberdeen (H) - 3pm

13/05: Rangers (A) - 12.15pm

17/05: St Johnstone (A) - 7.45pm

21/05: Celtic (A) - 12.30pm