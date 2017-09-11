Hearts reaction: Hughes and Co floored by Joe Lewis display

“You’re thinking a shot’s going in and then this big hand just comes from nowhere and tips it over the bar or round the post.” Aaron Hughes articulated the thoughts of almost 25,000 people inside BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Joe Lewis, the Aberdeen goalkeeper, almost single-handedly denied Craig Levein victory at the start of his second stint as Hearts manager. Satisfaction and exasperation were in equal measure for the Tynecastle club in the first-ever domestic football match staged at the home of Scottish rugby.

Jamie Walker was a constant threat for Hearts

The performance satisfied many, including Levein, but he and his players were also stunned by Lewis’ continual defiance. As Hughes explained, each time you thought the net was about to ripple, the Englishman sprung into action. Some breathtaking goalkeeping thwarted Hearts debutant Ross Callachan, captain Christophe Berra, midfielder Arnaud Djoum, plus forwards Jamie Walker and Esmael Goncalves.

When the goal did gape, as it did for unmarked substitute Kyle Lafferty 11 minutes from the end, he delayed long enough for an Aberdeen defender to intervene. In that instance, it was Shay Logan. And when all opponents were beaten, the crossbar came to the rescue of the visitors, leaving Goncalves dejected after a fine run and shot from 20 yards.

After being outplayed for the opening 30 minutes, Hearts’ recovery to dominate the remaining hour of the game was remarkable against a visiting team which brought 7000 fans and had won every league game this season. There were certainly plenty positives for Levein to build on.

“It was a good performance, which was what we wanted,” said Hughes. “We spoke about technical details of the game but, first and foremost, we knew we needed a good performance. But for their keeper, we might have three points.

“It was the one that hit the bar and came back out. I thought that was in from where I was. A couple of times, you’re thinking a shot’s going in and then this big hand just comes from nowhere and tips it over the bar or round the post. We defended well but we created chances too. That was the pleasing thing. Once we grew into the game after the first 15 minutes, we played really well.”

Hughes revealed that much of Hearts’ preparation centred around becoming harder to break down. As such, they set up in a 3-5-1-1 formation. It was slightly ironic, then, that they progressed to deliver such a free-flowing, creative performance. Levein seems to have made an initial impact.

He chose new signing Jon McLaughlin in goal ahead of Jack Hamilton and was rewarded with a clean sheet. Manuel Milinkovic also debuted as a substitute in the second half. It is clear that the former Scotland manager intends to put his own stamp on the side.

“It’s a subtle difference, little things here and there,” continued the Northern Irish defender, who impressed on his return to the starting line-up. “It’s just getting that feeling of being hard to beat. Making sure, from a defender’s point of view, you’re on the front foot. You need to get the first contact when the ball comes out to stop them counter-attacking. Things like that.

“He [Levein] hasn’t come in and shouted and screamed or pulled the roof down or anything. He’s very clear, concise and to the point. He definitely has a presence with the experience of what he’s done. With being around the club anyway, he’s just a bit more hands-on now than he was before.

“Thursday was the only real day we had to work on things after everyone coming back from international duty. The initial response of the lads, to take everything on board was really good. It gives us a good platform to build on.”

The Aberdeen manager, Derek McInnes, was honest enough to acknowledge his team were hanging on towards full-time. “We were the far better team in the first half. I loved how we just came here and grabbed the game,” he said. “I think the players were looking forward to playing on that surface and I felt we controlled proceedings. We should have been more clinical, though.

“Hearts set their team up to counter-attack on us. It was important we didn’t make it a physical game through the middle, where Hearts are strong. They got after us more in the second half and we struggled to get up the pitch.

“If we’re being honest, you take a point. The game turned because we gave Hearts encouragement at times by not looking after the ball enough. They have good players. For whatever reason, they’ve not been getting good results for the last wee while, but they do have good players. They showed that in the second half.

“To come away with a clean sheet, we’ve got our goalkeeper and defenders to thank – O’Connor, Considine, Logan. We defended well but a good goalkeeper will win you points when you’re not at your best. Lewis has done that for us and we’re grateful to have him. We came to win but, if we’re honest, a point was no more than what we deserved. I think we were happier to hear the final whistle than Hearts.”

The surroundings were unusual in the Edinburgh club’s temporary home whilst Tynecastle’s new main stand is completed. This was the first of three “home” games to be staged there, with St Johnstone and Rangers to follow next month. “It still felt like a home game, just with the support. We had more supporters so, in our heads, it never felt like an away game,” said Hughes.

Levein’s return to the dugout after three years as director of football is intended to bring stability during the transition. A total of 14 away games, if you include the three at Murrayfield, will finish when Hearts return to Tynecastle on November 5. Add in managerial changes and it is the perfect storm to unsettle players.

Ian Cathro began the season as head coach, followed by four weeks under the tutelage of interim head coach Jon Daly. Levein has now stepped into the breach to resume his managerial career. If the perception is that the team has toiled, three clean sheets in five league games so far offers some perspective.

“There has never been a sense of us struggling, certainly not within the group,” insisted Hughes. “We had a tough start at Celtic, then we had a good period under Jon, Austin and Foxy. On Saturday, we showed we can dig in, battle, find our way into a game and then produce good chances.

“We’ve set a standard that we need to hit every week. There’s no point doing that and then not doing it again for another five games. If we take the positive things forward, we’ll hopefully have a good season.”

If they carry the same threat into forthcoming matches, Craig Levein’s second coming may just be a tad more exciting than some fans expected.