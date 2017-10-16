Hearts reaction: Jambos rewarded for their phenomenal effort

After strong second-half displays yielded just one point from back-to-back away games against Partick Thistle and Dundee, Craig Levein was relieved to see his steadily-improving Hearts team cling on for a fully-deserved victory over Ross County which kept them on the coat-tails of their main Europa League rivals ahead of an appetising ten-game run in which they are at home nine times.

Unlike at Firhill and Dens Park, the Tynecastle side seized the upper hand in Dingwall in the first half and, despite going in level at the break after Davis Keillor-Dunn instantly cancelled out Esmael Goncalves’s opener, maintained the initiative into the second half. When they regained the lead just before the hour mark through Jamie Walker’s first goal since the 4-0 victory over Hamilton Accies seven months ago, they looked primed to kick on and win in more handsome fashion.

Esmael Goncalves celebrates Hearts' opener with Kyle Lafferty and Harry Cochrane. Pic: SNS

Adversity is rarely far away for Hearts these days, however, and just five minutes after going in front, they were reduced to ten men when Connor Randall was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jim O’Brien. Upon seeing the red card come from referee Willie Collum’s pocket, Levein turned away in despair, clearly concerned about the prospect of his side having to play the closing 26 minutes with ten men. This number included two teenagers – 17-year-old Euan Henderson and 19-year-old Jamie Brandon, who had both come on at half-time for injured pair Harry Cochrane and Don Cowie. Levein needn’t have fretted, however. Aided by his relentless cajoling from the sidelines, the manager watched with pride and relief as Hearts, with John Souttar and Christophe Berra rocks at the back and young Henderson working diligently and intelligently as the lone striker, ran down the clock in impressive fashion, sporadically threatening to kill the game with a third goal. When Collum eventually sounded the final whistle after more than six minutes of stoppage time, the Hearts players were cheered off by a 1400-strong travelling support appreciative of the phenomenal effort their team had put in to secure their fourth win in five visits to Dingwall.

Putting the victory into context, the manager, who punched the air in delight at full-time, said: “It’s a hard place to come and win; it’s a hard place to play well and win; and it’s a hard place to play well and suffer playing the last half hour with ten men and win. Of those three things, we did the most difficult, so all credit to the boys.

“I was thrilled to bits with them all. We’ve had some difficult games recently and played well in them. We should have won other games but haven’t quite managed to get the points we deserved. I would have been sick for them if they hadn’t got all three points after that second-half performance. The things that are important to make us a stronger team, that resilience and togetherness, were there in spades.”

Having started the campaign with eight away games and one home game at Murrayfield, Levein has continuously made the point that Hearts, still rebuilding confidence following a chastening period under previous manager Ian Cathro, have been unable to play with genuine freedom and have been predominantly reliant on grit to pick up points. He has been encouraged by their improvement recently and saw plenty signs in Dingwall that they are now starting to grow into a team capable of defending solidly, controlling possession and attacking with intent.

“We’ve not quite got any major momentum behind us yet, but for long spells in the first half we did things I hope we’ll end up doing week in, week out,” said Levein. “I told them at half-time if they wanted to win the game, they’d need to keep passing the ball properly, and they gave me a pretty good answer.”

Hearts deservedly took the lead in 33 minutes with an impressive counter-attack goal when Goncalves kept his composure to prod in from close range after Walker, who had been sent racing into the County half by a Michael Smith pass, unselfishly played the ball across the penalty area to his better-placed team-mate. It was the former St Mirren forward’s 12th goal since joining Hearts in January. The lead was swiftly cancelled out when Keillor-Dunn netted from close range after Randall, who otherwise had an excellent first half, failed to deal with Jason Naismith’s cross.

Hearts remained on top, however, and after a strong start to the second half, Walker smashed high into the net in the 59th minute after good work by Lafferty and Randall to set him up in the box.

After losing Randall five minutes later, Hearts showed admirable resilience and maturity to see out their third away victory of the season. They have already won as many league matches on the road this term as they did in the entirety of last season.

“We’ve dug in like that every week – the attitude’s been spot-on in every match,” said Levein of a five-game reign as manager in which the only blemish is a defeat to Dundee in which a promising display was undermined by the loss of two soft set-piece goals. “Players really had to sacrifice themselves to get the result. Kyle Lafferty had to go wide right, and did a perfectly good job there, and Jamie Walker was excellent at defensive midfield.

“Christophe Berra’s been a massive signing, and when games develop into long balls like they did towards the end, he deals with everything, but I was really thrilled with the performance of John Souttar. He played fantastically well and passed the ball around as well as he usually does, but he also won four or five really important headers – he’s turning into a really top centre-back.”

Hearts face St Johnstone, Hibs and Rangers in Edinburgh over the next 12 days. If they take maximum points, they will be ahead of all three of those Europa League contenders in a fortnight’s time.

Following a gruelling run of away games, Hearts, who lurk just a point outside the top six, are relishing the chance to start making genuine headway up the Premiership table. “We knew the start of the season was going to be tough with so many away games,” said Walker. “Picking up away points was the most important thing and they could be massive for us come the end of the season.

“This run of home games will be massive for us – we’re looking forward to the St Johnstone game now.”