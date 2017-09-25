Hearts reaction: Levein hails spirit – style next on agenda

Craig Levein was asked after Hearts’ hard-fought draw at Partick Thistle if this was a match they would have lost not so long ago. The statistics certainly suggest they would have.

After all, Saturday’s game marked the first time in almost ten months, since the 2-2 draw at Ross County just prior to Ian Cathro’s appointment, that the Tynecastle side had avoided defeat from an away match in which they had fallen behind.

Craig Levein celebrates with substitute David Milinkovic after Callachan's goal

Coming on the back of uplifting displays and results against Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies earlier this month, Hearts’ spirited response in Maryhill, as they came on strong in the second half after a costly error from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin had gifted Partick Thistle a 19th-minute lead, represented another tentative step in the right direction.

Ross Callachan’s headed equaliser with ten minutes remaining, albeit dubious as Partick felt Danny Devine had stopped it crossing the line, was the least the visitors deserved for a second-half performance in which they subdued a previously lively Thistle side and started to peg them back.

After drawing level, Rory Currie was sent on to try and win it for Hearts. For a club with traditionally lofty ambitions, grinding out a point at Firhill will never be anything to shout about.

In light of the hapless outfit they had become last season, however, and given the fact their arduous run of away matches is an obvious impediment at the start of this campaign, their supporters were entitled to be pretty pleased at the sight of their dogged – if unspectacular – team making it three games unbeaten since Levein was appointed manager.

Although not treated to a masterclass in swashbuckling football by any stretch, the 2100 Jambos who made the trip to Maryhill were certainly heartened at full-time by their team’s latest show of resilience in a season where, of their seven Premiership matches, they can only reasonably be deemed to have fallen short in their defeats at Celtic Park and Fir Park.

“It wasn’t easy for us,” said Levein. “We didn’t get anything without working for it. Overall I’ve got to be pleased. I didn’t feel we were ever under a lot of pressure but I also didn’t feel we were exerting enough pressure on them. We both had shots on goal but there was nothing that was particularly well worked. It was a bit of a scrappy match.

“We’re not at the stage yet where I can feel completely comfortable with the way we’re playing. I am much, much happier with the way we’re working and the effort the players are putting in.

“Fitness, with the figures we’re getting from the GPS stuff, you can see that going up all the time.The first thing was to fix the effort and the application, and I think we’re getting that. Now we need to try and fix our style of play. We can do better than what we’ve done.”

That may be an ominous scenario for Hearts’ rivals. Seven games in, and having played four of last season’s top six – all away from Tynecastle – they remain within three points of both Hibs and Rangers, two sides they are likely to be vying with if they have ambitions of returning to the Europa League. Hearts now face two more away games against sides in the bottom four – Dundee and Ross County – before a run of ten consecutive games in Edinburgh, seven of which are scheduled to be at Tynecastle.

This early-season period of spirit and steeliness is all about keeping themselves in contention for when they return to their home in November and get the chance to catch fire. On Saturday, it looked as if they may have been about to suffer a setback in their recovery bid when Thistle, with their tails up early on, took the lead after Blair Spittal was allowed to cut through the Hearts defence far too easily before drilling in a low shot from the edge of the box which squirmed through the hands and legs of the errant McLaughlin.

A promising response wasn’t instantly forthcoming from the visitors, although, for all Partick’s intent, the only time they looked like falling further behind was just before the interval when the excellent John Souttar had to clear Adam Barton’s header off the line after the Jags midfielder had beaten McLaughlin to a cross.

After the break, the Tynecastle side started to get on top of their hosts, with the Jags fans growing agitated as the half wore on and the visiting support sensing an equaliser.

Clear chances were thin on the ground, however, with Thistle’s defence generally standing firm and Hearts lacking the required guile to get in behind. Jamie Walker fired a ferocious shot just wide from 30 yards out, Esmael Goncalves, who worked diligently as the lone striker in a 3-5-1-1 formation, rasped a half-volley just wide from a Don Cowie corner, and Connor Randall saw a strike from distance tipped over by Ryan Scully.

Just as it looked like a day of frustration was beckoning for Hearts, they conjured an excellent but dubious equaliser with ten minutes left. David Milinkovic, who had added some zest to Hearts’ attack after coming off the bench, delivered an exquisite inswinging cross from the left and Callachan met it at the near post and glanced a header beyond Scully towards the far post. Jags defender Danny Devine attempted to head it out from underneath his crossbar but the ball was deemed to have crossed the line.

Callachan wheeled away in delight upon confirmation of his second goal in three promising outings since arriving from Raith Rovers. “I’m happy with the start I’ve made,” said the 23-year-old midfielder. “Last week’s goal (against Hamilton) felt a bit better because it was early in the game and it got us off to a good start. It was a different feeling to score the equaliser. There was not as much celebration because we were looking to grab a second goal. But it’s good to get another one and I hope I can score more goals for Hearts. I felt the way I play would suit the Premiership, with my energy and my enthusiasm. I’ve had three decent games so far and I am adding goals as well. Being a Hearts fan, I think it shows on the park that I’ve got a bit of passion. I want to do well for the fans and it’s good for them to recognise that.”