Hearts ready to fight for return to winning ways – Cowie

Don Cowie stressed today that Hearts are up for a fight as they try to haul themselves towards second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The midfielder admitted recent results have not been good enough and wants to return to winning ways against Motherwell today.

Hearts have taken just three points from the last 12 available against Kilmarnock, Inverness, St Johnstone and Hamilton. They now face an intense period of eight games in five weeks, including two meetings with Rangers.

Sitting fourth in the league ahead of this afternoon’s match at Tynecastle, Cowie insisted he and his team-mates are ready to do battle. They showed commendable character to come from behind against Inverness, St Johnstone and Hamilton and are prepared for more of the same.

Cowie conceded recent results haven’t been up to standard, although he doesn’t feel there is any kind of crisis at Tynecastle.

“I remember speaking after three games this season and it was a crisis then. We went on a good run and we have shown we’re willing to face the fight,” he said.

“It’s a big game this weekend, we’re back at home and our home form has been decent. Hopefully we can get three points against Motherwell and get back on track because we have a busy December coming up. It’s a tough run but we have a home game to start with.

“We beat Motherwell earlier in the season so they’ll want to put one over on us. We’ve shown we can create and score goals, we just need to defend better collectively. I think we’re a right good team in this league.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Hearts midfielder Angus Beith has extended his loan deal with Stirling Albion until January 15.