Hearts release squad numbers - and No.1 is vacant

Hearts have confirmed their intent to sign a new goalkeeper after releasing this season's official squad numbers.

The No.1 jersey remains empty with last season's first choice, Jack Hamilton, relegated to No.13. Swedish understudy Viktor Noring moves to No.31.

Although coaching staff are keen to develop 23-year-old Hamilton, they want a more experienced keeper to play at first-team level this season. The Scotland internationalist Allan McGregor is on their wish list if he leaves Hull City this summer.

Sam Nicholson's No.11 jersey is also free after the winger's move to Minnesota United.

Hearts' new signings have been given prominent numbers in the squad list. Kyle Lafferty will wear the traditional striker's No.9 shirt, right-back Michael Smith will be No.2 and left-back Ashley Smith-Brown takes No.3.

Newly-appointed captain Christophe Berra is No.6, with striker Cole Stockton No.23 and the Pole Rafal Grzelak taking No.27.

Hearts squad numbers for season 2017/18:

2 Michael Smith

3 Ashley Smith-Brown

4 John Souttar

5 Aaron Hughes

6 Christophe Berra

7 Jamie Walker

8 Prince Buaben

9 Kyle Lafferty

10 Arnaud Djoum

12 Liam Smith

13 Jack Hamilton

15 Don Cowie

18 Conor Sammon

19 Krystian Nowak

20 Bjorn Johnsen

21 Malaury Martin

22 Angus Beith

23 Cole Stockton

24 Jordan McGhee

25 Rory Currie

26 Dario Zanatta

27 Rafal Grzelak

28 Marcus Godinho

29 Alistair Roy

30 Jamie Brandon

31 Viktor Noring

33 Lewis Moore

38 Alex Petkov

43 Euan Henderson

47 Harry Cochrane

77 Esmael Goncalves