Hearts release squad numbers - and No.1 is vacant

Hearts have confirmed their intent to sign a new goalkeeper after releasing this season's official squad numbers.
The No.1 jersey remains empty with last season's first choice, Jack Hamilton, relegated to No.13. Swedish understudy Viktor Noring moves to No.31.
Although coaching staff are keen to develop 23-year-old Hamilton, they want a more experienced keeper to play at first-team level this season. The Scotland internationalist Allan McGregor is on their wish list if he leaves Hull City this summer.
Sam Nicholson's No.11 jersey is also free after the winger's move to Minnesota United.
Hearts' new signings have been given prominent numbers in the squad list. Kyle Lafferty will wear the traditional striker's No.9 shirt, right-back Michael Smith will be No.2 and left-back Ashley Smith-Brown takes No.3.
Newly-appointed captain Christophe Berra is No.6, with striker Cole Stockton No.23 and the Pole Rafal Grzelak taking No.27.
Hearts squad numbers for season 2017/18:
2 Michael Smith
3 Ashley Smith-Brown
4 John Souttar
5 Aaron Hughes
6 Christophe Berra
7 Jamie Walker
8 Prince Buaben
9 Kyle Lafferty
10 Arnaud Djoum
12 Liam Smith
13 Jack Hamilton
15 Don Cowie
18 Conor Sammon
19 Krystian Nowak
20 Bjorn Johnsen
21 Malaury Martin
22 Angus Beith
23 Cole Stockton
24 Jordan McGhee
25 Rory Currie
26 Dario Zanatta
27 Rafal Grzelak
28 Marcus Godinho
29 Alistair Roy
30 Jamie Brandon
31 Viktor Noring
33 Lewis Moore
38 Alex Petkov
43 Euan Henderson
47 Harry Cochrane
77 Esmael Goncalves