Hearts renew fare deal with Capital Cars

HEARTS have extended their partnership with Capital Cars which sees the club’s fans receive a 20 per cent discount on all fares.

Hearts owner Ann Budge accepted a cheque from the taxi firm, which gives Hearts fans reduced fees if they quote 1874 when booking. Capital Cars then donate that 20 per cent back to the Edinburgh club.

Budge said: “We are happy to be in partnership with Capital Cars and believe this deal represents good value to our supporters.

“Maintaining close links with local businesses is very important to the club and we cannot thank them enough for this.”