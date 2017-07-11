Hearts run the rule over Ghanaian prospect Michel Otou

Hearts will assess Ghanaian under-20 international Michel Otou while the player trains with the Tynecastle club’s development squad.

After beginning his career with Unistar AS in his homeland, the 19-year-old was most recently with Portuguese club Portimonense SC, who earned promotion to the Portuguese top flight after winning the LigaPro championship last season.

A holding midfielder, Otou has not made a first team appearance for the Algarve-based outfit, although has one cap for the Black Stars at Under 20 level.

