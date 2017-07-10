Hearts’ Sam Nicholson completes move to Minnesota United

Sam Nicholson’s transfer to Minnesota United has been confirmed.

As the Evening News reported last month, the 22-year-old winger agreed to join the MLS club under freedom of contract after declining the chance to extend his ten-year stay with boyhood club Hearts.

Nicholson has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Minnesota, with the option of an additional 18 months. Hearts will receive no compensation, but a sell-on clause has been inserted into the contract at the academy graduate’s request, meaning the Tynecastle club will benefit in the event that his new team cash in on him in future.

Nicholson, who was a first-team regular at Hearts over the last three-and-a-half years, has spent the past ten days in America training with his new team-mates, who are midway through their campaign.

The MLS transfer window has just opened, meaning he can now officially be added to Minnesota’s roster.

The player said: “Absolutely delighted to sign with MNUFC. It was an easy decision after speaking with the coaching staff. Everyone made me feel comfortable and at home straight away.

“It’s a great club and I am excited for the new challenge ahead in MLS and I cannot wait to play in front of all the amazing fans.”

Nicholson’s new coach, former Everton striker Adrian Heath, said: “We are really pleased to have added a player with the skillset of Sam [Nicholson].

“He’s a player who can cut inside from either side of the pitch. He’s got two really good feet and he’s got some goals in him. He can beat his man.

It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to bring in a player from Europe, who looks at MLS as a step up.

“We are delighted to have him and we think he will be a great addition to our squad.