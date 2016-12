Hearts’ Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Raith Rovers will be broadcast live on terrestrial television.

The Jambos’ trip to Kirkcaldy will take place on Sunday, January 22. The match at Stark’s Park will kick off at 1.05pm and will be screened live on BBC Scotland.

Raith, who are managed by former Tynecastle boss Gary Locke and have 2012 Scottish Cup winner Rudi Skacel in their ranks, are currently fifth in the Ladbrokes Championship.