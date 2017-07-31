Hearts sell striker Bjorn Johnsen to ADO Den Haag

Bjorn Johnsen has left Hearts to sign a three-year contract with Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

The Edinburgh club received an undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old striker, who had fallen out of favour at Tynecastle.

Johnsen, who made his international debut for Norway in June, is aiming to revitalise his career in the Netherlands top flight after a difficult few months in Edinburgh.

He had a bust-up with the Hearts head coach Ian Cathro during a match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in May, and was banished from the first team during pre-season.

After completing his move to Den Haag, Johnsen told his new club's website: "I really like this challenge. It means a lot for me to play in the Eredivisie at ADO Den Haag. Many players, like Lex Immers, have broken through. I want to be important to the team with goals and assists. I have a positive feeling about what we can achieve next year with ADO Den Haag. "