Hearts send Bulgarian striker Todorov on loan to Livingston

Hearts have sent their 20-year-old Bulgarian forward Nikolay Todorov on loan to Livingston to increase his first-team experience.

The player was loaned to Cowdenbeath last summer and played 22 times for the League Two club before returning to Riccarton earlier this month under new head coach ian Cathro.

He now heads to Almondvale, where Lions manager David Hopkin sees him as an attacking asset in his club’s campaign to win promotion from League One.

“Nikolay will give us a different option up top, he will be asset in both boxes for the team,” said Hopkin. “He is a big, strong, powerful player and very good in the air, good with both feet and knows where the goal is.

“I would like to thank Hearts for allowing Nikolay to come to Livingston as we realise there was interest from other Championship and League One clubs.”

Todorov is immediatley available for the Lions.