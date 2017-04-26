Hearts set to offer whole of Roseburn Stand to Old Firm fans

Hearts are set to offer Rangers and Celtic fans the entire Roseburn Stand next season unless season-ticket sales “exceed expectations”.

Both Glasgow teams had their allocations cut from 3500 to 1400 and were confined to two sections of the stand behind the goal as the Edinburgh clubs sought to tap into the feelgood factor after emerging from administration in 2014 by allowing more of their own fans into the Category A fixtures.

However, with redevelopment work over the summer set to increase the capacity of Tynecastle by around 3000, Hearts are looking into the possibility of restoring the traditional allocations of the Old Firm in an effort to ensure the ground is filled for those matches. A final decision will be made once the club review season-ticket sales over the course of the close season.

“We are aware that this will not be a popular decision with all fans, but we hope you will appreciate the economic reality involved, namely that the club must try to maximise attendance,” read a club statement. “Should season-ticket sales exceed our current expectations this would, of course, be revisited.”

City rivals Hibs are the only club to have been offered the full Roseburn Stand in recent seasons, and this arrangement is set to remain in place regardless of ticket sales. Season tickets for the new-look stadium will go on sale next month, with details available on the club website. The new main stand, which will bring total capacity to 20,099, is due to open in September, with all league games prior to that set to be staged away from home. Tynecastle will host any Betfred Cup or Europa League ties over the summer with just three stands open.