Hearts sign Alexandros Tziolis until end of season

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Greek internationalist Alexandros Tziolis.

As revealed exclusively by the Edinburgh Evening News over the weekend, Tziolis has agreed a contract until the end of the season and will go straight into the squad for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Tynecastle.

Tziolis, 31, has been capped 63 times by his country and played in Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. He is a vastly experienced defensive midfielder who has played for many clubs including Panathinaikos, Racing Santander, Monaco and PAOK.