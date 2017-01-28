Hearts sign former Barcelona winger on loan

Hearts have announced the signing of a former Barcelona winger on loan.

Moha El Ouriachi Choulay, who is now with Stoke City, has joined the Tynecastle club until the end of the season.

Hearts have said he is under consideration for Sunday’s away match with Celtic.

Moha, 21, is a Moroccan under-23 international. He began his career at Espanyol before moving to Barcelona, where he won the UEFA Youth League in 2013/14.

He joined Stoke City in July 2015 but has yet to play for the first team, athough he was an unused substitute in a couple of Premier League games last season.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, making six appearances.

Moha follows in the footsteps of another Spanish winger, Juanjo, who played for Hearts from 1998 to 2001 after starting his career with Barcelona.