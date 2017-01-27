Hearts sign Hibs' trialist striker Dylan Bikey

Hearts have confirmed the signing of French striker Dylan Bikey after he trained with Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

The 21-year-old is available to face Celtic in Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership match after agreeing a surprise switch to Tynecastle on a contract until the summer. His former club in France, Dieppe, are now likely to claim compensation of a round £40,000.

Bikey was on trial at Hibs' East Mains training base earlier this week after scoring nine goals in nine games for League Two club Stirling Albion.

He impressed the Hibs manager Neil Lennon but completed his move across the Capital today. He goes straight into Hearts' squad to face Celtic.

“I am very happy,” he told the club's website. “This is a new challenge for me. It’s a big club with a big stadium and it’s a Premiership team, so I’m very happy to play for Hearts.

“It’s a very big opportunity for me. This is my first time at a full-time professional club so it’s a good opportunity for me.

“I enjoyed my time at Stirling Albion. I had good moments with them and I’d like to thank them and their fans for helping me when I first came to Scotland.

“Playing in the lower leagues has been hard. But I will try every day, I will learn and it’s good for me.

“I’m very excited to play in front of thousands of Hearts fans and I hope to score goals for them, and make them happy.”

Bikey will be cup-tied when Hibs visit Tynecastle in the Scottish Cup next month having played for Stirling earlier in the competition.