Hearts sign Slovenian international right-back Andraz Struna

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has made his fourth signing of the January window by capturing Slovenian international full-back Andraz Struna.

The 27-year-old right-back has joined Hearts until the summer, after leaving the Greek top-flight side PAS Giannina.

Hearts lost their regular right-back Callum Paterson to injury. The Scotland international suffered a serious knee injuey playing against Kilmarnock last month and was ruled out for up to ten months.

Struna began his career with Slovenian club Piran, then had a spell with whom he helped them to win the Slovenian league title and the Supercup in 2010.

He moved to Poland to join Cracovia followed before signing for Giannina in the Greek Super League in 2013.

Struna has won 25 caps for Slovenia, scoring one goal against San Marino in a Euro 2016 qualifying match.