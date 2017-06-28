Hearts sign striker Kyle Lafferty on two-year deal

Hearts have finally captured the signing of Kyle Lafferty following a protracted period of negotiations.

The Northern Ireland striker has agreed a two-year deal to spearhead the Tynecastle side’s attack as Ian Cathro bids to lead them back to the upper echelons of the Scottish Premiership in the upcoming season.

Lafferty, who was also the subject of interest from Hibs, had been in talks with Hearts management since last Friday and has decided that his immediate future lies in Edinburgh.

The move marks a return to Scottish football for the 29-year-old five years after he left Rangers for Sion. He left the Swiss side to join Palermo, where he enjoyed a fruitful season in Serie B, before coming back to Britain to sign for Norwich City in summer 2014.

Lafferty’s three years with the Canaries didn’t go to plan, but he was able to keep his stock level high with a string of influential performances for Northern Ireland.