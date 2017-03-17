Hearts sign up Hamilton, Souttar and Currie until 2020

Hearts have agreed new long-term contracts with goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, defender John Souttar and striker Rory Currie.

The triumvirate have pledged their futures to the Edinburgh club until summer 2020, ensuring that three of the most promising young players are kept at Tynecastle.

Head coach Ian Cathro explained that the new deals highlight Hearts' commitment to developing youngsters at first-team level.

"We're all delighted that Jack, John and Rory have decided to pledge their futures to this club," Cathro told the Hearts website. "This is positive news for the club and shows that this club continues doing what it has always done, in committing to and excelling in the development of young Scottish players.

"These are three players who are at different stages of their development but have all had a positive impact at first-team level. Our priority is to always work to improve the squad, we will work collectively across all number of markets to try and do this.

"However, as this club has shown many times before, its commitment to and focus on the development of its own players - and of young Scottish players - will always be of the greatest importance."