Hearts sports scientist John Hill joins Neilson at MK Dons

Hearts sports scientist John Hill has quit the club to join former manager Robbie Neilson at MK Dons.

Hill, who had been based at Riccarton since 2010, has taken the offer to follow Neilson and assistant coach Stevie Crawford from Edinburgh to Buckinghamshire. He started work at Stadium MK yesterday and said: “MK Dons is a fantastic club. I wanted to come down to England to progress my career and challenge myself in a new environment.

“The opportunity to work with Robbie and Stevie again was also a big factor for me – we have a good relationship and I believe that will help benefit the squad. Together, we enjoyed good success at Hearts by providing the squad with the best possible support and that is something I want to continue here so they can go and compete the way Robbie wants them to. I’m here to develop the players’ athletic potential which will hopefully help us get results on the field.”

Neilson told mkdons.com: “John has got a great pedigree – the work he has done speaks for itself.”