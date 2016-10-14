Hearts star Sam Nicholson ruled out for three months

Hearts winger Sam Nicholson has been ruled out of action until next year following a knee operation.

The player went into hospital for some tidy-up surgery on Thursday but doctors found more damage to his knee than was originally anticipated.

As a result, he is unable to play for three months and will miss some crucial Hearts matches between now and January.

Nicholson, 21, is out of contract next summer and is a key part of the first-team squad at Tynecastle.

Hearts are confident he will make a full recovery and return to play a central role for them in 2017.

