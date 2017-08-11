Hearts striker Conor Sammon joins Partick Thistle on loan

Hearts striker Conor Sammon has joined Partick Thistle on loan for the remainder of the season.

It’s the second time the Irish striker has been loaned out after spending the second half of last campaign with Kilmarnock.

The 30-year-old joins Alan Archibald’s squad at the same time as Aberdeen attacker Miles Storey as the Firhill club look to reinforce their striking department following an injury to Kris Doolan.

Sammon signed for Hearts in the summer of 2016 but failed to hold down a regular first-team place.

Having failed to feature under Ian Cathro in any of the Betfred Cup games, he was brought in from the cold for last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Celtic.