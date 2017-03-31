Hearts striker Dylan Bikey joins Stirling Albion on loan

Hearts striker Dylan Bikey has returned to Stirling Albion for the remainder of the 2016/17 season.

Bikey has made only two substitute appearances since joining Hearts in the January transfer window.

Hearts say they are letting the player return to Stirling in order to give him more firs-team opportunities.

Bikey is at Hearts only until the end of this season.

