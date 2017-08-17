Hearts take ex-Burton goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on trial

Hearts have taken Edinburgh-born goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on trial for a week as they continue seeking a new No.1.



The 29-year-old left English Championship club Burton Albion at the end of last season and spent time on trial with Hull City this summer. He failed to win a deal there but today began a week-long trial at Riccarton.

Although born in the Capital, 6ft 3in McLaughlin has played all of his career in England with Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Bradford City and Burton. He is on the lookout for a new club after failing to agree a new contract with Albion.

Hearts have been trying to sign a new goalkeeper all summer and had shown interest in the Scotland internationalist Allan McGregor. However, he remains contracted to Hull and unlikely to leave at the moment, so Tynecastle officials have turned their attention to McLaughlin.

He arrived at Riccarton this morning and will train there until next Wednesday.