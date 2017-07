Hearts will run the rule over Polish defender Bartolmiej Gajda this week, according to reports in his homeland.

The 18-year-old is available on a free transfer after his contract with Ekstraklasa side Gornik Zabrze expired last month.

Gajda has yet to make his first-team debut, but has represented Poland from under-15 to under-18 level.

The player has not travelled to the Jambos’ pre-season tour of Ireland, and is thought to be under consideration for the club’s development squad.