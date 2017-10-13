Hearts teenager Jamie Brandon signs new contract

Hearts have extended full-back Jamie Brandon's contract until 2020 as a reward for making the first-team breakthrough.

The 19-year-old, who arrived from Rangers in summer 2016, has managed four senior appearances so far this term. He made his debut in maroon against Celtic in last season's final game.

He has now pledged his future to Hearts for the next three years. "I'm really delighted to sign a new contract with the club," he told the Hearts website.

“It’s been really good since I joined and I’m really happy to extend my stay. I’ve been involved with the first team quite a lot and it’s all come around a bit quicker than I expected.

“I’m really enjoying the way it’s going and hopefully I can kick on make my mark in the first team. The aim is get more regularly involved at that level.

"You always want to play in the first team because it’s the best standard. I just want to do my best for the club.”