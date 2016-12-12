Hearts to appeal Jamie Walker’s booking for ‘diving’

Hearts will appeal the booking issued to Jamie Walker for diving during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

The 23-year-old was given a yellow card by referee John Beaton following a first-half collision with former Tynecastle team-mate Jason Holt.

But television replays clearly show the Rangers midfielder making contact with Walker’s legs.

Walker has already served a two-match ban this season after Beaton awarded him a penalty during the Jambos’ opening day clash with Celtic. The player was later found guilty of simulation by the SFA.

Hearts were successful earlier this season when they challenged a yellow card handed to striker Tony Watt for simulation in a 3-1 win over Hamilton in September.