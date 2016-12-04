Hearts to appoint Ian Cathro as new head coach

Hearts are on the verge of appointing Ian Cathro head coach with Austin MacPhee as his assistant.

Tynecastle officials have held talks with both men and an official announcement is likely in the next 48 hours.

Cathro has all but agreed to replace Robbie Neilson and MacPhee is keen to be his No.2 in Edinburgh. MacPhee is also wanted by the Scottish Football Association to fill their performance director vacancy.

Hearts want their new management team in place before Saturday's league meeting with Rangers at Ibrox. Both men know each other from their days coaching in and around the Dundee area and are regarded as two of Britain's most promising young coaches.

Cathro, 30, is currently assistant coach at Newcastle United but the English Championship club will not stand in the way of his first venture into management.

MacPhee, 37, is assistant to Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill. He could combine that job with an assistant coach's role at Riccarton having previously worked at Cowdenbeath and St Mirren.

Neilson left to join MK Dons last week and Hearts director of football Craig Levein has made clear his desire to recruit an intelligent young coach in his place.