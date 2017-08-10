Hearts to begin interviewing candidates for manager’s job

Hearts will begin interviewing candidates for the vacant head coach’s position later this week, according to reports.

Owner Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein have drawn up a shortlist, which includes ex-England manager Steve McClaren, and will begin face to face meetings with their preferred options.

Both the Scottish Sun and the Herald report that McClaren will not be one of the candidates interviewed this week, while Budge will be unable to take part in interviews next week due to prior commitments.

Jon Daly is therefore likely to remain in the hotseat for the next two matches, with the club hopeful of having the new man in place for the August 26 trip to Motherwell.