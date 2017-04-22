Hearts to consider pre-season training camp this summer

Hearts are considering a pre-season training camp this summer but must first wait to see if they can qualify for Europe.

Tentative plans have been made by management at Riccarton which hinge on whether Hearts will face Europa League qualifiers at the end of June.

To ensure they do, they must finish a minimum of fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership and hope Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup.

That would permit European entry for the team finishing fourth as all three of the above are likely to have already qualified through their league position.

Should Hibs beat Aberdeen in today’s Scottish Cup semi-final and go onto retain the trophy, they would scupper the chance for fourth in the Premiership to play in Europe.

As things stand, Hearts sit fifth in the table – four points behind St Johnstone in fourth. The Europa League first qualifying round begins on June 29 and the Edinburgh club could go away for a training camp if they are not involved.

“We’re progressing some things just now but our plans vary depending on what our schedule will be,” said head coach Ian Cathro. “We’re a little bit away from being able to confirm those things. We will make sure there’s a good opportunity for us to get a lot of work in.

“Going away is a possibility but it really depends on a number of things which are yet to happen. It will be a bit further down the line before we can confirm what our plans are going to be.”