Hearts to give defender Jordan McGhee more game time

Hearts will give Jordan McGhee more game time over the coming weeks after being “pleasantly surprised” by the defender in training.

Assistant coach Austin MacPhee explained today that McGhee will have more chances after playing 90 minutes in Saturday’s 3-0 Betfred Cup win over East Fife.

The Scotland Under-21 centre-back was loaned to Middlesbrough last summer by the former Tynecastle head coach, Robbie Neilson. He returned to Riccarton in June and has impressed both MacPhee and new head coach Ian Cathro during pre-season training.

Saturday was his first competitive Hearts appearance since May 2016 and he looked assured on the right side of a three-man defence. “Jordan McGhee is new to us. He’s impressed us in pre-season, he’s one of the academy kids and we want to make sure they get opportunities,” said MacPhee.

“Jordan and Jack Hamilton had some key moments for us on Saturday when East Fife were attacking. Every player has history and you can only judge someone on how they are with you.

“Since the start of pre-season, Jordan has been nothing but professional. He’s been very good about the group. Based on what we’ve seen in the last five weeks, we want to give him an opportunity.”

McGhee wants to play every week but MacPhee stopped short of offering the 20-year-old any guarantees. “It’s still early days. I know the manager has had a number of chats with him,” he continued. “Jordan put in a good performance on Saturday and didn’t do himself any harm. We see him as part of the group.

“We have a lot of good defenders at the club now. Everybody knows about Christophe Berra, Aaron Hughes has over 100 caps, John Souttar is back from injury as well.

“Young defenders have to be realistic about how much they’re potentially going to play. We will give young players opportunities and Jordan is one we’ve been pleasantly surprised with.”

MacPhee stressed that the biggest positive from Saturday’s match was Souttar’s return to action after six months out with a ruptured Achilles. Kyle Lafferty scored twice and Christophe Berra once, but Souttar’s reappearance was the major talking point.

“The things that jump out are Christophe scoring his first goal since coming back and Kyle getting two,” noted MacPhee. “The biggest thing for us is John Souttar coming back from injury. Our medical staff have worked very hard with him in the last six months since he had two operations.

“For him to start the game and come through 45 minutes is a massive benefit for us. Given how we want to play, passing quickly from the back, there’s nobody better at the club to do that than John Souttar.”

Souttar was substituted at half-time as planned, with 17-year-old Bulgarian Alex Petkov taking his place. “I think Alex came on and looked very assured making his debut at centre-half. I think there’s a young player there who could also follow in John’s footsteps. We’ve been very impressed with him in training,” said MacPhee.

It remains to be seen whether Souttar will feature against Peterhead tomorrow night in Hearts’ third Betfred Cup group match. After a lengthy absence, he may not be risked.

“We will take a lot of information from our physio and sports scientist about how we manage him back into football. He’ll be assessed,” said MacPhee.

“It might be an option to leave him out on Tuesday. We’ll take it day-by-day but we certainly won’t be pushing him to a point that puts him at risk.”

Meanwhile, on-loan Hearts winger Callumn Morrison scored his first two goals in senior football in Saturday’s 3-1 Betfred Cup win at Forfar.

The teenager scored Stirling’s first and second goals after joining the club on loan until January.