Hearts to hold talks with Jamie Walker after Rangers bids fail

Hearts plan to hold talks with Jamie Walker next week to assess the winger’s mindset after his proposed transfer to Rangers failed. Tynecastle officials want to gauge Walker’s focus ahead of their Premiership match with Aberdeen at Murrayfield next weekend.

The 24-year-old, pictured left, will remain a Hearts player until at least January after Rangers failed to have an offer accepted during the final hours of Thursday’s transfer window. The Ibrox side tried to bargain having had two summer bids rejected for the player, who Hearts valued at £1million.

A player-plus-cash deal was mooted but no deal was done and the window shut with Walker still in Edinburgh. He will continue there until at least January, when he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club.

His Hearts deal expires next summer and he has made it clear he won’t sign an extension.

Management and coaching staff now want to judge his state of mind ahead of crucial matches over the coming weeks and months.