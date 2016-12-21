Hearts to offload Conor Sammon to Dundee Utd

Hearts striker Conor Sammon is expected to join Dundee United on loan in the next 48 hours.

Talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage for an emergency one-month loan which would then be extended until the end of the season.

Sammon, 30, has incurred the wrath of Hearts fans recently having scored just two goals in 19 games for the Edinburgh club.

He arrived in June on a three-year contract from Derby County but hasn't made an impression and will now be moved on.

United are keen to take him to Tannadice, with manager Ray McKinnon in the market for a striker as his team battle Hibs for the Championship title.

McKinnon hopes to conclude the initial emergency loan and then extend it once the January transfer window opens. Sammon could therefore make his United debut against St Mirren on Saturday.

"We are actively looking to see if there is anything out there," said McKinnon. "At the moment we would like to bring one player into a certain area of the team. That is well documented and it is where our focus is.

"On top of that, I would strengthen the team as much as I can. It just comes down to whether I can do it or not."