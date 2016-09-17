Hearts to wait until next transfer window for signings

Robbie Neilson is unlikely to add any free agents to his squad following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Hearts can go top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table today with a victory away to St Johnstone, leapfrogging Celtic. However, Neilson doesn’t see an urgent need to reinforce his current crop in order to try and stay around the summit.

Post-window deals have worked well for the Hearts boss and Director of Football Craig Levein. The since-departed Miguel Pallardo was a post-window addition in 2014 and aided in Hearts’ winning the Championship. Cameroon internationalist Arnaud Djoum has been hailed as one of the club’s most astute signings since arriving last September, while USA cap Perry Kitchen has made a similarly positive impact following his February arrival.

This season however, Neilson is content to wait until January to continue his shopping. “We’ve been looking at a couple of things but to be quite honest I’m happy with what I’ve got,” he said. “We’ve spoken about trying to get a left midfielder in, but nothing came up that we were really interested in. We’ll keep our eye out and see what’s out there, but if not we’ll just wait until the January window.

“It’s worked well previously, but it’s always a gamble. You generally get guys that have been out of contract the previous season and haven’t had a pre-season. We’ve had Pallardo in, we’ve had Djoum but as I’ve said, there’s no point bringing someone in just for the sake of it. It’s got to be someone that’s going to come in and lift the squad and add quality. At the moment, there’s been nobody that’s ticked that box.”