Hearts Under-20s meet Rangers in the SFA Youth Cup on Sunday at the Oriam Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

The Tynecastle club are hoping to take one step closer to the latter stages of the competition having reached two of the last three finals. They lost on penalties to Rangers in 2014 and were defeated 5-2 by Motherwell last season.

The fourth round tie kicks off at 5,00pm and Hearts will be out for revenge after losing 2-1 to Rangers in a Development League match at Ochilview on Monday.