Hearts unveil new third kit ahead of Thursday launch

Rory Currie, Aaron Hughes and John Souttar model the new Hearts third kit
Hearts have revealed their new third kit which goes on sale tomorrow.

The navy blue Umbro design features a lava pink trim and a contemporary take on the club crest.

The new kit goes on sale on Thursday at 9am online and at the clubstore where first-team players Kyle Lafferty and Michael Smith (3pm-4pm), Ashley Smith-Brown and John Souttar (4pm-5pm), and Isma Goncalves and Arnaud Djoum (5pm-6pm) will be on hand to meet fans.