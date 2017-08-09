Hearts unveil new third kit ahead of Thursday launch

Hearts have revealed their new third kit which goes on sale tomorrow.

The navy blue Umbro design features a lava pink trim and a contemporary take on the club crest.

The new kit goes on sale on Thursday at 9am online and at the clubstore where first-team players Kyle Lafferty and Michael Smith (3pm-4pm), Ashley Smith-Brown and John Souttar (4pm-5pm), and Isma Goncalves and Arnaud Djoum (5pm-6pm) will be on hand to meet fans.