Hearts urge fans not to miss ‘historic occasion’ at BT Murrayfield

Hearts are urging fans to take in an historic occasion this weekend when BT Murrayfield stages its first-ever Ladbrokes Premiership match. Aberdeen’s visit in the Ladbrokes Premiership will be the first domestic football game at the home of Scottish Rugby, with a crowd of around 25,000 expected.

The Pittodrie club have already sold out their 4600 ticket allocation and have been given extra to accommodate demand. It is estimated they will bring around 6000 supporters to Edinburgh this Saturday.

Hearts will migrate 14,000 season-ticket holders from Tynecastle to Murrayfield for the match and are keen to entice as many other fans as possible.

This is the first of three Hearts games to be staged at Murrayfield – the others being against St Johnstone and Rangers on October 21 and 28 respectively – whilst Tynecastle’s new £12 million main stand is finished.

A club spokesperson said: “With season-ticket sales reaching a near-record level, we’re hopeful that as many Hearts fans as possible take up the opportunity to come and watch the first-ever Scottish Premiership match at BT Murrayfield. The club has put in place some fantastic ticket offers for our upcoming games at BT Murrayfield, and with a large travelling Aberdeen support expected on Saturday we’re sure a bumper Jambo crowd will make it a day to remember.

• Hearts are offering fans a three-match package to see Premiership games against Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Rangers at Murrayfield.

Adults can see all three matches for just £60 in total, concessions £40, Under-18s £30 and Under-13s £15.

Supporters can purchase tickets via the club’s three sales channels: online at Hearts eTickets, over the phone by calling 0333 043 1874 (option 1, then 1), or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office situated in the Wheatfield Stand Undercroft.