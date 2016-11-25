Hearts v Motherwell: Team news and match stats

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson is likely to revert back to a four-man defence for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against sixth-placed Motherwell at Tynecastle as Igor Rossi returns from suspension.

The Brazilian served his one-match ban – picked up after reaching six bookings for the season – during the 3-3 draw with Hamilton on Monday evening that left Hearts three points adrift of third-placed Rangers and four behind Aberdeen in second.

Rossi will return to face the Steelmen as part of a four-man backline – three centre-halves were deployed against Accies – with Faycal Rherras set to start at left-back. Alim Ozturk and Liam Smith are the players likely to make way, while winger Sam Nicholson remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

For Motherwell, in defence, youngsters David Ferguson and Liam McMillan could retain their places as part of a 3-5-2, but Mark McGhee could revert back to a 4-4-2 and reinstate Stevie Hammell, who was dropped for the 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle last week, at left-back.

McGhee only has one absentee to deal with, as defender Carl McHugh is still unavailable due to a horror head injury he suffered back in August.

